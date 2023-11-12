Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

