FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $231.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.