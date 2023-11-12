Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FTK stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

