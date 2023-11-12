Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) and Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and Fortrea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fortrea 1 2 0 0 1.67

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 87.93%. Fortrea has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Castle Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Fortrea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -39.32% -19.50% -17.40% Fortrea N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Fortrea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Fortrea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 3.37 -$67.14 million ($2.84) -6.05 Fortrea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortrea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.8% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Fortrea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary 35-GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc. provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

