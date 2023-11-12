Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the October 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FET stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

