FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.48% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,553,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.