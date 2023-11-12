Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.71

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and traded as high as $24.04. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 26,901 shares changing hands.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.