GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGSWW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.