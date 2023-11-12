Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,554 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $265.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

