Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 862 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after buying an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.19.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

