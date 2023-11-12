Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

