Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

