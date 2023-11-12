Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 719,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.30 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

