Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

NYSE WFC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

