Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

