Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Down 35.0% in October

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the October 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VPN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.49.

About Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

