goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

GSY opened at C$124.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$114.23. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.5813333 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

