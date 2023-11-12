Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.16. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 9,400 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.