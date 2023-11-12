Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.