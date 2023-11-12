Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,128,140,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

