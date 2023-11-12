GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.30 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GoPro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

GPRO stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $465.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

In other GoPro news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $27,785.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 47.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,447,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 792,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

