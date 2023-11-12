Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

AJX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

