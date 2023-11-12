Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), reports. The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.45%. Green Dot updated its FY23 guidance to $1.62-$1.69 EPS.

NYSE GDOT opened at $7.74 on Friday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $405.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

