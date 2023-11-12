Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

