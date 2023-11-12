Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q4 guidance to $0.09 EPS.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBI opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

