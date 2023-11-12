Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINN. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Price Performance

WINN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

