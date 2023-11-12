Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 66.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

