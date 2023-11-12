HI Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $462,564.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.18 or 1.00008791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 4,088,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00070343 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $431,729.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

