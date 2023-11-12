Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,909 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $74,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $161.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $162.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

