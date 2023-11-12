Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92 to $0.97 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90 to $4.10 EPS.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

