holoride 24-Hour Volume Hits $217,898.29 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, holoride has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $217,898.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,056.16 or 0.05533730 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01590403 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $188,970.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.