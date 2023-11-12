Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $62.50 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $62.50 million and approximately $40.14 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.93069655 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $22,273,854.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.