Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.33.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $493.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $558.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

