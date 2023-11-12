Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 11 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,360 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($184.67).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Thursday, September 7th, Mike Powell purchased 11 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £144.43 ($178.29).

Mondi Price Performance

MNDI opened at GBX 1,382.50 ($17.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,604 ($19.80). The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.