Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 162,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,044,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,237,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $553.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

