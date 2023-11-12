Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

