Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
