Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM opened at $169.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.