Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

