Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.