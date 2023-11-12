Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $34.20 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

