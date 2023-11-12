Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.