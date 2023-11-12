Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

