Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 50.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 13.5% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

