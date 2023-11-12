Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

NYSE:FDS opened at $453.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

