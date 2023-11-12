Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

