Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 648 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

