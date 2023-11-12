Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

