Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

