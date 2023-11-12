Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 227,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,622,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,938,000 after acquiring an additional 133,002 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 83.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MS opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

